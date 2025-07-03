Marcus Partners Acquires Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 68,480 SF in Holliston, Massachusetts

HOLLISTON, MASS. — Regional investment firm Marcus Partners has purchased two industrial buildings totaling 68,480 square feet in Holliston, about 30 miles southwest of Boston. Completed in 2013, the building at 275 Hopping Brook Road totals 20,480 square feet and was fully leased to four tenants at the time of sale. Built in 2005, the facility at 330 Hopping Brook Road totals 48,000 square feet and was also fully leased at the time of sale. Cambridge Savings Bank provided acquisition financing for the deal, the seller in which was the original developer.