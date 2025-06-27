Marcus Partners Breaks Ground on 304-Unit Multifamily Project in North Attleboro, Massachusetts

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. — Regional owner-operator Marcus Partners has broken ground on 582 Kelley, a 304-unit multifamily project that will be located in North Attleboro, about 15 miles north of Providence. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, coworking space, dog park, community gardens and outdoor grilling stations. TD Bank is financing the project, the first units of which are expected to be available for occupancy sometime next year.