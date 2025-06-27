Friday, June 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
582-Kelley-North-Attleboro-Massachusetts
Sustainability features of 582 Kelley, a 304-unit multifamily project in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, include an all-electric building design, solar-ready infrastructure and a select number of EV-ready parking spaces, as well as high-efficiency mechanical systems and enhanced building envelope designed to further reduce the environmental footprint
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Marcus Partners Breaks Ground on 304-Unit Multifamily Project in North Attleboro, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. — Regional owner-operator Marcus Partners has broken ground on 582 Kelley, a 304-unit multifamily project that will be located in North Attleboro, about 15 miles north of Providence. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, coworking space, dog park, community gardens and outdoor grilling stations. TD Bank is financing the project, the first units of which are expected to be available for occupancy sometime next year.

You may also like

Garden Communities Completes Lease-Up of 260-Unit Apartment Complex...

Pennrose, PCDC Deliver 51-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project...

Denali Apartments Purchases Multifamily Community in Phoenix for...

Cincinnati Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Deal for $470M...

Core Spaces, Harrison Street to Build 1,492-Bed Student...

REEDER Construction Completes 70,807 SF Elementary School in...

IPA Negotiates $121M Sale of Connecticut Multifamily Portfolio

KRE Group Completes 239-Unit Apartment Community in East...

Riverside Properties Buys 135,272 SF Office Building in...