Marcus Partners Breaks Ground on Office-to-Industrial Conversion Project in Whippany, New Jersey

WHIPPANY, N.J. — Boston-based development and investment firm Marcus Partners has broken ground on an office-to-industrial conversion project in Whippany, located in Northern New Jersey. The project will convert a 40,000-square-foot vacant office building that sits on a 6.6-acre site at 35 S. Jefferson Road into a 72,000-square-foot logistics facility with a clear height of 36 feet. Truist Bank is financing the project, which is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2026. JLL arranged the construction debt.