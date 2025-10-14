Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Newmark brokered the sale of the vacant office building at 35 S. Jefferson Road. in Whippany, New Jersey, to Marcus Partners.
Development Industrial New Jersey Northeast Office

Marcus Partners Breaks Ground on Office-to-Industrial Conversion Project in Whippany, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WHIPPANY, N.J. — Boston-based development and investment firm Marcus Partners has broken ground on an office-to-industrial conversion project in Whippany, located in Northern New Jersey. The project will convert a 40,000-square-foot vacant office building that sits on a 6.6-acre site at 35 S. Jefferson Road into a 72,000-square-foot logistics facility with a clear height of 36 feet. Truist Bank is financing the project, which is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2026. JLL arranged the construction debt.

