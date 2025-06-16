Marcus Partners Completes 430,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Project in Amesbury, Massachusetts

AMESBURY, MASS. — Regional developer Marcus Partners has completed a 430,000-square-foot industrial project in Amesbury, located north of Boston, that is a build-to-suit for air conditioning contractor Munters. The eco-friendly facility houses Munters’ desiccant dehumidification products and services and other climate control solutions for the North American market. About 350 people can work at the facility, which includes spaces for manufacturing, research and development, sales, service and administration.