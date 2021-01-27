Marcus Partners, Rhino Capital Acquire 180,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Boston
LOWELL AND BILLERICA, MASS. — A partnership between Marcus Partners and Rhino Capital Advisors has acquired a 180,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in metro Boston. The portfolio consists of two buildings, one in Lowell and the other in Billerica, both of which are northern suburbs of Boston. The sales price was $13.5 million. The seller was not disclosed.
