Marcus Partners Sells 192,380 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

TAUNTON AND HAVERHILL, MASS. — Regional owner-operator Marcus Partners has sold a portfolio of two industrial buildings totaling 192,380 square feet in metro Boston. The sales price was $50 million. The portfolio consists of an 88,000-square-foot facility in Taunton, located south of Boston, and a 104,380-square-foot structure in Haverhill, a northern suburb of the state capital. Both buildings were fully leased at the time of sale. Chris Skeffington of CBRE represented Marcus Partners in the transaction. The buyer was a fund backed by Ares Real Estate.

