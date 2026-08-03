Marcus, Wood Partners to Develop 280-Unit Apartment Community in Apex, North Carolina

APEX, N.C. — Boston-based Marcus Partners has purchased a site off Jenks Road in Apex for the development of Alta Apex, a 280-unit apartment community. The project represents the first development in the Raleigh-Durham market for Marcus Partners, which is spearheading the construction from its Atlanta office along with Wood Partners.

The co-developers will begin sitework and construction this month and aim for delivery in fourth-quarter 2027. Upon completion, Alta Apex will include a mix of walk-up and elevator-served buildings housing one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a resort-style pool, indoor and outdoor fitness areas, clubroom with coworking space, dog park and a pet spa.