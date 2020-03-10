Marelli to Relocate North American Headquarters to Southfield, Michigan

The building, which has been vacant since 2015, is undergoing extensive renovations.

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Automotive supplier Marelli has signed a multi-year lease to relocate its North American headquarters to Southfield. The company will occupy nearly 200,000 square feet of the brownfield site at 26555 Northwestern Highway. The mid-century building, which has been vacant since 2015, is located at the corner of Lahser Road and the John C. Lodge Freeway. The three-story building, which is undergoing extensive renovations, will feature modern workspaces for nearly 500 employees. It will include 75 conference rooms, an auditorium, cafeteria, fitness room and meeting space. Approximately 100,000 square feet will be dedicated to testing and lab equipment to support R&D activities for the company’s automotive lighting, electronics, exhaust, interiors, powertrain, ride dynamics and thermal solutions business units.

Marelli is leasing the property from Dembs Development, which purchased the building in 2017 from a New York-based investment company. Marelli is planning a staggered move-in to begin in late 2020 with full occupancy expected by March 2021. The company currently has two locations in Auburn Hills and one in Farmington Hills. In May 2019, Magneti Marelli and Calsonic Kansei merged to create Marelli, one of the world’s largest independent automotive suppliers.