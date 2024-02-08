Thursday, February 8, 2024
Elevate at Dunlap in Phoenix features 93,661 square feet of office space.
Maricopa County Buys 93,661 SF Elevate at Dunlap Office Building in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Maricopa County has purchased Elevate at Dunlap, a four-story office building in Phoenix. D23 LLC, an Arizona limited liability company, sold the property for $11.3 million.

Situated on more than six acres at 2233 W. Dunlap Ave., the 93,661-square-foot property was vacant at the time of sale.  Built in 1988 and recently renovated, the property features a two-story parking garage.

Michael Kitlica, Jerry Roberts and Pat Boyle of Cushman & Wakefield Phoenix represented the seller, while Keith Lammersen of JLL represented the buyer in the deal.

