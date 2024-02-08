Maricopa County Buys 93,661 SF Elevate at Dunlap Office Building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Maricopa County has purchased Elevate at Dunlap, a four-story office building in Phoenix. D23 LLC, an Arizona limited liability company, sold the property for $11.3 million.

Situated on more than six acres at 2233 W. Dunlap Ave., the 93,661-square-foot property was vacant at the time of sale. Built in 1988 and recently renovated, the property features a two-story parking garage.

Michael Kitlica, Jerry Roberts and Pat Boyle of Cushman & Wakefield Phoenix represented the seller, while Keith Lammersen of JLL represented the buyer in the deal.