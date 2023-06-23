Friday, June 23, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastOfficeRetail

Maridian Properties Completes Renovation of 22,500 SF Historic Building in Hoboken

by Taylor Williams

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Locally based development and investment firm Maridian Properties has completed the majority of the renovations at 95 River Street, a historic building in Hoboken that comprises 22,500 square feet of office and retail space. Upgrades to common areas and office suites are complete, though a full remodel of the lobby remains ongoing. Maridian also rebranded the property as Lions Gate in homage to a decorative frieze on the building’s façade. Maridian acquired the building, which was originally constructed in 1910 for Steneck Trust Co. and last renovated in 1983, last December.

You may also like

Las Vegas Retail Remains a Strong Investment

Nine Retailers, Restaurants Debut New Stores at Galleria...

Avison Young Negotiates 53,060 SF Office Lease in...

JLL Brokers $8M Sale of Highland Chateau Multifamily...

Interra Realty Negotiates $5.4M Sale of Apartment Building...

SRS Arranges $2.6M Ground Lease Sale for Bubba’s...

Black Bear Capital Arranges $58M Loan for Refinancing...

Greystar Begins Leasing 330-Unit Mason Apartments in Everett,...

JLL Brokers $29M Sale of Adams Marketplace in...