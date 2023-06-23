Maridian Properties Completes Renovation of 22,500 SF Historic Building in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Locally based development and investment firm Maridian Properties has completed the majority of the renovations at 95 River Street, a historic building in Hoboken that comprises 22,500 square feet of office and retail space. Upgrades to common areas and office suites are complete, though a full remodel of the lobby remains ongoing. Maridian also rebranded the property as Lions Gate in homage to a decorative frieze on the building’s façade. Maridian acquired the building, which was originally constructed in 1910 for Steneck Trust Co. and last renovated in 1983, last December.