Marijuana-Themed Sandwich Shop Cheba Hut to Open First Location in Illinois on Oct. 19

CHICAGO — Cheba Hut will open its first Illinois location in Chicago’s Wicker Park on Monday, Oct. 19. The marijuana-themed sandwich shop is located at 1948 W. Division St. The “toasted” sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of treats, salads and munchies and a full-service bar. Drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box and Cheba Rita are all Cheba Hut signatures. The restaurant will enforce current COVID-19 guidelines, including heightened sanitation protocols, social distancing requirements and requiring all guests and staff to wear face masks. Chicago residents Lance Frericks and Chris Custer are opening the first Illinois location. Cheba Hut was founded in 1998. Its previous Midwest representation consisted of a single shop in Madison, Wis.

