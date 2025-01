BANNING, CALIF. — Marinita-Sage Rancho LLC has completed the disposition of Sun Lakes Village, a retail property in Banning, to a private investor for $8.7 million. Located at 300 S. Highland Springs Ave., Sun Lakes Village offers 97,380 square feet of retail space. Current tenants at the property include Hobby Lobby, Marshalls and Big Five. Paul Bitonti of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.