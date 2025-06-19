Thursday, June 19, 2025
Mosaic-South-Orange-New-Jersey
Mark Built Homes delivered Mosaic South Orange, a 42-unit multifamily project in Northern New Jersey, with 40 percent of the units preleased.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Mark Built Homes Completes 42-Unit Multifamily Project in South Orange, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Mark Built Homes has completed Mosaic South Orange, a 42-unit multifamily project located about 20 miles west of New York City. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 790 to 1,665 square feet. Residences are furnished with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, full-size washers and dryers and smart technology, and select residences have private balconies and patios. Amenities include a rooftop deck and clubroom with lounge seating, a fitness center, coworking lounge and indoor and outdoor social spaces. Rents start at $2,995 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

