Mark Goodman & Associates to Build 16-Story Life Sciences Development in Chicago

The 492,000-square-foot project in Fulton Market will include life sciences, biotechnology laboratory and office space.

CHICAGO — Mark Goodman & Associates Inc. has received final approval from the Chicago City Council to build a 16-story life sciences development at 400 N. Elizabeth St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. The project is expected to bring 1,350 high-tech jobs to the city. The ground-up building will be situated on the site of the former Lakeshore Beverage distributorship.

Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz, the 492,000-square-foot project will include life sciences, biotechnology laboratory and office space. There will be 123 underground parking spaces, a fitness center and a ground-level café. The developer will also build a pedestrian throughway that will connect Elizabeth and Kinzie streets to Ogden Avenue. A timeline for completion was not provided.