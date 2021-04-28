REBusinessOnline

Mark IV Capital Breaks Ground on 815,000 SF Building at Victory Logistics District in Northern Nevada

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Nevada, Western

Building A at Victory Logistics District in Fernley, Nev., will feature 815,000 square feet of industrial space.

FERNLEY, NEV. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based Mark IV Capital has broken ground on Victory Logistics District, a 4,300-acre, master-planned industrial district in Fernley. Mark IV Capital acquired the land in July 2019 and has since designed the multi-phased development, including infrastructure, rail facilities and industrial buildings ranging in size from 170,000 square feet to 1.5 million square feet.

Slated for completion in the first quarter of 2022, Building A will offer 815,000 square feet of cross-dock industrial space designed by HPA Architects. The building will feature 40-foot clear heights, 160 dock positions measuring 9-foot by 10-foot, four 12-foot by 14-foot drive-in doors, 451 auto parking spaces, 371 trailer parking spaces, three access points (two off of Duffy Road and one off of Nevada Pacific Parkway) and 11.4 acres of additional land available for expanded parking.

