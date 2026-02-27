Mark IV Capital Receives $86M Construction Loan for Metro Austin Mixed-Use Project

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — California-based Mark IV Capital has received an $86 million construction loan for Phase I of The District, a mixed-use project that will be located in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. The site is adjacent to the headquarters campus of Dell, and Phase I of The District will feature a 316-unit apartment complex with 23,042 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse lounge and outdoor entertainment spaces. Phase I will also include a 40,750-square-foot food-and-beverage plaza that will comprise six buildings with tenant spaces ranging in size from 1,500 to 11,750 square feet. Completion of Phase I is slated for early 2028. George Smith Partners arranged the financing through BDT & MSD Partners and an affiliate of global private equity firm Apollo.