Mark IV Capital Sells Paradiso Medical Office Building in Scottsdale, Arizona for $13.3M

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Mark IV Capital Properties has completed the sale of Paradiso, a two-story, multi-tenant medical office building in Scottsdale. Albany Road Real Estate Partners acquired the property for $13.3 million. The 59,445-square-foot asset features a large central courtyard with decorative fountains and seating areas, private entrances and balconies, covered breezeways, patios off several ground-floor suites and full-length storefront windows. The property is located at 11000 N. Scottsdale Road. Eric Wichterman, Alexandra Loye, Chris Toci and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.