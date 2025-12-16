Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., Paradiso features 59,445 square feet of multi-tenant medical office space.
Mark IV Capital Sells Paradiso Medical Office Building in Scottsdale, Arizona for $13.3M

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Mark IV Capital Properties has completed the sale of Paradiso, a two-story, multi-tenant medical office building in Scottsdale. Albany Road Real Estate Partners acquired the property for $13.3 million. The 59,445-square-foot asset features a large central courtyard with decorative fountains and seating areas, private entrances and balconies, covered breezeways, patios off several ground-floor suites and full-length storefront windows. The property is located at 11000 N. Scottsdale Road. Eric Wichterman, Alexandra Loye, Chris Toci and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

