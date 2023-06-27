Mark Odom Studio to Open 10,000 SF Creative Office in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Architecture firm Mark Odom Studio will open a 10,000-square-foot creative office at 4000 Medical Parkway in Austin. The existing structure on the site was built in 1970, and Mark Odom Studio is renovating the building with plans to occupy about half the space and lease the other 5,000 square feet. Citadel Development is the general contractor for the project. A group of local partners doing business as 4000MP Austin LLC owns the property. Completion of the renovation is slated for November.