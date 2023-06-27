Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Mark Odom Studio to Open 10,000 SF Creative Office in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Architecture firm Mark Odom Studio will open a 10,000-square-foot creative office at 4000 Medical Parkway in Austin. The existing structure on the site was built in 1970, and Mark Odom Studio is renovating the building with plans to occupy about half the space and lease the other 5,000 square feet. Citadel Development is the general contractor for the project. A group of local partners doing business as 4000MP Austin LLC owns the property. Completion of the renovation is slated for November.

You may also like

MG Developer, Baron Property Group to Develop $600M...

Davis Cos., Lingerfelt to Build 325,500 SF Industrial...

CBRE Arranges Refinancing of 312,591 SF Platinum Tower...

Texas A&M Breaks Ground on $150M Academic Building...

Driftwood Capital Acquires 299-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel in Plano

Colliers Mortgage Provides $29M HUD-Insured Refinancing of Multifamily...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 151,905 SF Shopping Center...

Holladay Properties Breaks Ground on $35M Luxury Apartment...

Davis Opens 16,147 SF Medical Office Building in...