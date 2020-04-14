Markeim Chalmers Negotiates Sale of 6,400 SF Office Building in Haddonfield, New Jersey

HADDONFIELD, N.J. — Markeim Chalmers Inc. has negotiated the sale of a 6,400-square-foot office building in Haddonfield, a southeastern suburb of Philadelphia. Located at 116 N. Haddon Ave., the two-story property offers multiple spaces for small office tenants as well as ground-floor retail space. Kevin Burns of Markeim Chalmers represented the seller, Hutchinson Engineering LLC, in the transaction. Haddon Equities LLC was the buyer.