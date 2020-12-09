Market Basket Opens 69,374 SF Grocery Store in Maynard, Massachusetts

MAYNARD, MASS. — Market Basket has opened a 69,374-square-foot grocery store within Maynard Crossing on the western outskirts of Boston. The 730,000-square-foot mixed-use development is home to other retail tenants such as Eco Nails & Spa, Planet Fitness and Maynard Wine & Spirits. Capital Group Properties broke ground on the property in 2019. Other uses include The Vue at Maynard Crossing, a 180-unit multifamily community; Camellia Gardens, a 143-unit seniors housing community; Emerson Hospital Urgent Care; and outdoor spaces such as a dog park, walking paths and green space.