NEW YORK CITY — Market @77 has opened a 40,000-square-foot food hall at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Situated on the ground floor of Building 77, the venue is home to concepts such Russ & Daughters, Hungry House, Jalapa Jar, Pizza Yard, Sabor, Rustik Tavern, Transmitter Brewing and She Wolf Bakery. Nonprofit organization Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corp. owns and manages the larger development.