Marketwake Signs Office Lease at Campus 244 Mixed-Use Development in Metro Atlanta

DUNWOODY, GA. — Marketwake, a marketing consultancy based in Atlanta, has signed a 17,395-square-foot office lease at Campus 244, a 12-acre mixed-use development underway in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. The tenant will occupy space within an adaptive reuse of a three-story, 1970s-vintage office building located at 244 Perimeter Center Parkway in Dunwoody that is being redeveloped into a five-story mass timber property spanning 400,000 square feet.

The Georgetown Co., Beacon Capital Partners and RocaPoint Partners are the developers behind Campus 244. Aileen Almassy, Will Porter and Rob Kuppersmith of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlords in the lease negotiations, while Ellis Murray of Capital Real Estate Group represented Marketwake. The new lease brings Phase I of Campus 244 to 90 percent occupancy, with approximately 46,000 square feet of office space remaining available on the top floor.

Phase II will include a new Class A, 300,000-square-foot tech office and life sciences building that is expected to be completed in 2027. Also on the horizon for Campus 244 is the 145-room Element by Westin Atlanta Perimeter hotel set to open this fall.