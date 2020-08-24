Markheim Chalmers Brokers Sale of 33,303 SF Office Portfolio in Berlin, New Jersey

BERLIN, N.J. — New Jersey-based Markheim Chalmers has brokered the sale of a 33,303-square-foot office portfolio in Berlin, located southeast of Philadelphia. The portfolio spans four buildings and was 89 percent leased at the time of sale. Adam Dembo of Markheim Chalmers represented the seller, Affiliated Management, in the transaction. Dembo also procured the buyer, Taunton Road LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.