REBusinessOnline

Markward Group Brokers Sale of 83,320 SF Industrial Property in Easton, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

EASTON, MASS. — Markward Group has brokered the sale of an 83,320-square-foot industrial property in Easton, located on the southern outskirts of Boston. The property was built on 6.6 acres in 1990 and was leased to CADCo Distribution, which services the outdoor power equipment industry, at the time of sale. Matt Macdonald of Markward Group represented the seller, Asbeshaus Trust, which sold the asset to Congdon Investments for an undisclosed price.

