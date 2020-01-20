REBusinessOnline

Markward Group Negotiates Sale of 20,295 SF Industrial Property in Easton, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Plastic extrusion manufacturer Fluortek will occupy the space.

EASTON, PA. — Markward Group has negotiated the sale of a 20,295-square-foot industrial property for plastic extrusion manufacturer Fluortek in Easton, a northeastern suburb of Allentown. The company, which manufactures custom tubing for medical devices, is moving from 12 McFadden Road in Easton to 3370 3370 Hill Road. Matt Macdonald of Markward Group represented Fluortek in the transaction. The sales price was undisclosed.

 

