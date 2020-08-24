REBusinessOnline

Markward Negotiates 150,000 SF Industrial Sublease in Allentown, Pennsylvania

ShipHero’s new fulfillment center at Iron Run Distribution Center in Allentown will be its ninth location across the country.

ALLENTOWN, PA. — Locally based brokerage firm Markward Group has negotiated a 150,000-square-foot industrial sublease at Iron Run Distribution Center in Allentown. Del Markward and Mike Capobianco of Markward Group, along with Brian Lenahan of Premier Development, represented the sublandlord, True Value, in the lease negotiations. The trio also represented the subtenant, third-party logistics firm ShipHero. Prologis owns the building.

