Marlboro Development Team to Build 208,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Dillon, South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

DILLON, S.C. — Marlboro Development Team Inc. (MDT) plans to build a 208,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Dillon. The Class A property will be situated on 24 acres within the Carolinas I-95 Megasite, an industrial park that fronts Interstate 95 and is located within one mile of the South Carolina Port Authority’s (SCPA) Inland Port Dillon.

MDT plans to build the cross-dock facility using tilt-wall construction with 200-foot truck depths, 36-foot clear heights, 50- by 50-foot column spacing and 60- by 50-foot speed bays. The property is also expandable to 534,000 square feet.

MDT is a subsidiary of Marlboro Electric Cooperative and controls 4,000 acres surrounding Inland Port Dillon. The new facility, set for completion in third-quarter 2021, is the fourth speculative development underway in the region.

