Marlin Spring Acquires 452-Unit Centreport Lake Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Canadian investment firm Marlin Spring has acquired Centreport Lake Apartments, a 452-unit multifamily community in Fort Worth. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 673 to 1,394 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and walking/biking trails. Global alternative investment firm H.I.G. Capital provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.