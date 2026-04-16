Thursday, April 16, 2026
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Forest Pointe features seven buildings with a clubhouse and leasing center at the hub of the community. (Image courtesy of Marquette Cos.)
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Marquette Cos. Acquires 236-Unit Apartment Community in Lake Bluff, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

LAKE BLUFF, ILL. — Marquette Cos. has acquired Forest Pointe, a 236-unit apartment community in Lake Bluff within Chicago’s North Shore. Marquette Management will serve as property manager for the community at 29533 N. Waukegan Road. Forest Pointe features seven three-story buildings with a clubhouse and leasing center at the hub of the property. Marquette will undertake renovations to unit interiors to update finishes and appliances throughout, and the amenity offerings will be enhanced with a new grilling area, seating area with a fire pit and pergola, dog park and updates to the fitness center.

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