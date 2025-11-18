Marquette Cos. Acquires 368-Unit Multifamily Property in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — Marquette Cos. has acquired Aurora at Summerfield, a 368-unit multifamily property in the western Chicago suburb of Aurora. Marquette Management will serve as property manager for the community, which is currently 97 percent occupied. Located at 1847 Clubhouse Drive, just off Ogden Avenue, Aurora at Summerfield comprises 26 two- and three-story buildings with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Two-story lofted townhomes comprise 24 percent of the units. Amenities include a clubhouse with a business center, fitness center and resident lounge. Outdoor spaces include a pool, grilling stations and a playground.