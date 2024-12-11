Marquette Cos. Acquires 400-Unit Apartment Community in Suburban Chicago

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Marquette Cos. has acquired Ascend St. Charles, a 400-unit apartment community in the western Chicago suburb of St. Charles. The seller and sales price were undisclosed. Located at 100 Lakeside Drive, the property offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents starting around $1,600. Amenities include a 4,838-square-foot clubhouse that was recently renovated and includes remote workspaces, an upgraded fitness center, a residents’ lounge and game room, swimming pool and sundeck. Marquette plans to reposition the property by renovating residences with modern finishes and adding upgrades to the clubhouse and amenities.