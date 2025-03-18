Marquette Cos. Begins Leasing 300-Unit Residential Project in Metro Houston

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Marquette Cos., an Illinois-based developer, has begun leasing The Sylvan, a 300-unit residential project located about 30 miles north of Houston in The Woodlands. The Sylvan consists of 188 single-family rentals and townhouses and 112 apartments. Single-family homes feature three- and four-bedroom floor plans, range in size from 1,495 to 1,805 square feet and include private yards and garages. Ranging from 1,456 to 1,581 square feet, townhomes have two- and three-bedroom floor plans with attached garages and private outdoor space. Apartments come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 650 to 1,574 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and walking paths. Construction of The Sylvan began in October 2023.