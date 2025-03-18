Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Sylvan-The-Woodlands
Every home at The Sylvan will eventually feature advanced smart home technology including smart door locks, thermostats and internet-of-things (IOT) integration options. Starting rents range from $1,700 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,875 per month for a one-bedroom townhome and $3,400 per month for a four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentMultifamilySingle-Family RentalTexas

Marquette Cos. Begins Leasing 300-Unit Residential Project in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Marquette Cos., an Illinois-based developer, has begun leasing The Sylvan, a 300-unit residential project located about 30 miles north of Houston in The Woodlands. The Sylvan consists of 188 single-family rentals and townhouses and 112 apartments. Single-family homes feature three- and four-bedroom floor plans, range in size from 1,495 to 1,805 square feet and include private yards and garages. Ranging from 1,456 to 1,581 square feet, townhomes have two- and three-bedroom floor plans with attached garages and private outdoor space. Apartments come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 650 to 1,574 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and walking paths. Construction of The Sylvan began in October 2023.

You may also like

FC Dallas, City of Frisco Begin $182M Renovation...

Bakke, BCDC Break Ground on 744-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Tangram Interiors Signs 109,744 SF Industrial Lease in...

Jack Allen’s Kitchen Opens 7,000 SF Restaurant in...

Partnership Receives $51.7M in Financing for Queens Affordable...

Ardent Acquires 1.1 MSF Seminole Towne Center Mall...

Bonaventure Buys 250-Unit Solace Apartments in Virginia Beach

MBK Rental Living Debuts Solana at Duarte Station...

CBRE Brokers $21M Sale of Historic Multifamily Property...