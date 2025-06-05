Marquette Cos. Begins Leasing 304-Unit Apartment Community in Houston

HOUSTON — Marquette Cos. has begun leasing Tempo at White Oak, a 304-unit apartment community in Houston’s Woodland Heights neighborhood. The six-story building, which is situated across from White Oak Music Hall, offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 515 to 1,340 square feet. Private balconies/patios are available in select units, and all residences feature quartz countertop kitchen islands, designer soft-close cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, sky lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations, courtyard, pickleball court and a dog run. Rents start at $1,635 per month for a studio apartment.