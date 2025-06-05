Thursday, June 5, 2025
Proximity to one of the city’s most notable music venues was the inspiration for the design and amenities at Tempo at White Oak, starting with the building’s outdoor lounge with stadium seating that overlooks the neighboring concert hall’s outdoor stage.
Marquette Cos. Begins Leasing 304-Unit Apartment Community in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Marquette Cos. has begun leasing Tempo at White Oak, a 304-unit apartment community in Houston’s Woodland Heights neighborhood. The six-story building, which is situated across from White Oak Music Hall, offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 515 to 1,340 square feet. Private balconies/patios are available in select units, and all residences feature quartz countertop kitchen islands, designer soft-close cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, sky lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations, courtyard, pickleball court and a dog run. Rents start at $1,635 per month for a studio apartment.

