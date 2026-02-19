Marquette Cos. Breaks Ground on 238-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Metro Chicago

VILLA PARK, ILL. — Marquette Cos. has broken ground on The Union Villa Park, a 238-unit luxury apartment complex in the western Chicago suburb of Villa Park. The seven-story development in the Old Town neighborhood will feature 7,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. There will be 94 indoor parking spaces for public use that will serve the adjacent Villa Park Community Recreation Center, Cortesi Park and the surrounding business district, in addition to reserved parking for residents.

The Union Villa Park will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include two outdoor decks, a pool, grilling stations, an outdoor lounge, fitness center, clubroom, coworking areas, a conference room, pet spa and bike storage with direct access to the adjacent Great Western Trail bike path. Leasing and delivery are expected to begin in fall 2027.

Korb Architecture designed the project, and Weis Builders is the general contractor. MetLife is an equity partner. Associated Bank and Wintrust Financial jointly arranged $55 million in construction financing, with each company financing one-half of the total loan amount. Elizabeth Hozian of Associated Bank’s commercial real estate division managed the loan arrangements and closing. The project’s total cost is $89.8 million.