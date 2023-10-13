Friday, October 13, 2023
The Sylvan in The Woodlands will add 300 residential units across a variety of product types to the local supply.
Marquette Cos. Breaks Ground on 300-Unit Residential Project in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Marquette Cos., an Illinois-based developer, has broken ground on The Sylvan, a 300-unit residential project located about 30 miles north of Houston in The Woodlands. The Sylvan will consist of 188 single-family rentals and townhouses and 112 apartments. Single-family homes will feature three- and four-bedroom floor plans, range in size from 1,495 to 1,805 square feet and include private yards and garages. Ranging from 1,456 to 1,581 square feet, townhomes will have two- and three-bedroom floor plans with attached garages and private outdoor space. Apartments will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and range from 650 to 1,574 square feet. Amenities will include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and walking paths. Completion is slated for August 2025.

