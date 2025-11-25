Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Marquette Cos. Buys 198-Unit Orion Arlington Lakes Multifamily Property in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Marquette Cos. has purchased Orion Arlington Lakes, a 198-unit, garden-style multifamily property in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights. Immediate plans for the community include a rebranding to Avery at Arlington Lakes and the launch of value-add renovations for the amenities and units. Marquette Management will take over property management.

Built in 1985, the property features eight buildings with one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,168 square feet. Marquette plans to build a new fitness center and implement upgrades to apartment interiors and amenities, which include a picnic area, dog park, landscaped grounds, garage parking and laundry facilities. LEM Capital was a capital partner in the acquisition.  

