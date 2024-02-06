Marquette Cos. Completes Adaptive Reuse of Mary Thompson Hospital in Chicago into Apartments

CHICAGO — Marquette Cos. has completed The Thompson at Fulton Market, a 210-unit apartment building located at 150 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The project transformed the former Mary Thompson Hospital into apartments. Named for Dr. Mary Thompson, Chicago’s first female doctor and the first woman known to have performed major surgery, The Thompson is comprised of a new 12-story building that is integrated with an original five-story building that was constructed in the 1920s as part of the hospital. Units range from 502 to 2,098 square feet, with monthly rents ranging from $2,155 to $5,350. In addition to the market-rate apartments, there are 32 affordable housing units.

Amenities include The Collaboratory, a 24-hour coworking space; The Parlor, a social hub featuring a resident bar and lounge; a fitness center; and dog wash station. An outdoor courtyard features grill stations, seating and a covered terrace. The penthouse level includes an indoor lounge and a rooftop deck overlooking Union Park. Chicago-based artist Lefty Out There created several murals for the common areas. Marquette Management is the property manager, ParkFowler Plus served as the architect and Power Construction was the general contractor.