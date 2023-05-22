Marquette Cos. Opens 279-Unit Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago’s Illinois Medical District

CHICAGO — Marquette Cos. has opened The Lydian, a 279-unit luxury apartment tower located at 513 S. Damen Ave. in Chicago’s Illinois Medical District. Rising 22 stories, The Lydian is the second building constructed in a three-phase development by Marquette Cos. The firm completed the first phase in 2021 with the 18-story, 272-unit Atrio. Plans for the third phase are not yet finalized. Managed by Marquette Management, The Lydian is currently 42 percent leased. Units measure from 446 to 1,234 square feet, and monthly rents start around $1,900. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, fitness center, yoga studio, pet spa, sundeck, outdoor pool and rooftop lounge.