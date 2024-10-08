Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Development Restaurant Retail Texas

Marquette Cos. Receives Civic Approval for 20,000 SF Commercial Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Marquette Cos., an Illinois-based multifamily developer, has received approval from the Houston Planning Commission for a 20,000-square-foot commercial project that will be located along the 2600 block of Keene Street near White Oak Music Hall. The new building is slated for a 2025 delivery and will be marketed to bars, restaurants, coffee shops and other retail users. The single-story building will be located across the street from Tempo at White Oak, Marquette’s 304-unit multifamily project that is nearing completion.

