Wednesday, August 16, 2023
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheastSeniors Housing

Marquis Begins Renovations at Allendale Senior Living in Northern New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ALLENDALE, N.J. — Marquis Health Consulting Services has begun renovations at Allendale Senior Living, an assisted living and healthcare facility in Northern New Jersey. The unit count was not disclosed, but the property spans 146,000 square feet and sits on a 12-acre site. Renovations include a refresh of corridors, expansion of some apartments and the introduction of new amenities, including lounges, a private dining room and a salon. Marquis will also upgrade the movie theater and landscaping, and has already completed the redesign of the lobby and main dining room.

