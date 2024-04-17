Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Pictured is the new therapy gym at Roosevelt Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Philadelphia. The addition of this amenity space was among the key features of the larger capital improvement project.
Marquis Completes Phase I of Renovations at 240-Bed Seniors Housing Property in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Marquis Health Consulting Services has completed Phase I of a renovation project at Roosevelt Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood of Philadelphia. The 240-bed skilled nursing facility provides post-hospital care, short-term rehab and long-term residential care. A centerpiece of the renovation to date is the addition of a 3,600-square-foot rehab therapy gym and the incorporation of a spacious activities of daily living suite. Renovation highlights also include modernized dining area and lounges, as well as updates to resident rooms and nurses’ stations.

