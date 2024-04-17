Marquis Completes Phase I of Renovations at 240-Bed Seniors Housing Property in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Marquis Health Consulting Services has completed Phase I of a renovation project at Roosevelt Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood of Philadelphia. The 240-bed skilled nursing facility provides post-hospital care, short-term rehab and long-term residential care. A centerpiece of the renovation to date is the addition of a 3,600-square-foot rehab therapy gym and the incorporation of a spacious activities of daily living suite. Renovation highlights also include modernized dining area and lounges, as well as updates to resident rooms and nurses’ stations.