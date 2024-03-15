Marquis Health Begins Renovation of Seniors Housing Campus in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA. — Marquis Health Consulting Services has begun a multimillion-dollar renovation of The Terraces at Capitol Village and Capitol Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a senior living and skilled nursing campus in Harrisburg. Work is set to begin this month at the 64-unit Terraces at Capitol Village and will include a complete refresh of the lobby, hallways, main dining room, activity room, theater and private dining room. At Capitol Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, upgrades to the lobby, dining room, resident rooms and activity areas are underway, with an anticipated fall completion. The 138-bed skilled nursing facility provides post-hospital care, short-term rehab and long-term residential care.