Marquis Health Consulting Services Opens 101-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Marquis Health Consulting Services has opened Florham Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a 101-bed skilled nursing facility in Florham Park, about 30 miles west of New York City. The 43,000-square-foot facility is located on the former Lutheran Ministries healthcare campus and is undergoing a multi-phase renovation and modernization following an ownership change. Phase I focused on the updating and remodeling of patient areas and is complete. Phase II is underway and will introduce the largest rehabilitation therapy gym in the greater Morris County region.