Marriott Chicago Northwest Hotel Trades Hands in Hoffman Estates

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

The Marriott Chicago Northwest hotel opened in 2002.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — The 295-room Marriott Chicago Northwest hotel has sold for an undisclosed price. Situated in the northwest Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, the hotel opened in 2002. It features nearly 13,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space. Hoffman Estates Hotel Group LLC, led by Harry and Alex Ghoman of Indianapolis-based The Ghoman Group, acquired the property. Ghoman plans to embark on capital improvements, such as renovating the guest rooms and lobby. John Karver and Eric Belfrage of CBRE Hotels represented the undisclosed seller. Rushi Shah and Prabhat Jayara of Mag Mile Capital arranged a bridge loan for the acquisition on behalf of Ghoman.