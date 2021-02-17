Marriott International President, CEO Arne Sorenson Dies at Age 62

Arne Sorenson was the third CEO in the history of Marriott International. He passed away February 15 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

BETHESDA, MD. — Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), died on February 15 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Sorenson was 62.

Sorenson became the third CEO in Marriott’s history in 2021. Over his time at Marriott, Sorenson put the company on a strong growth track that included the $13 billion acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

“Arne was an exceptional executive — but more than that — he was an exceptional human being,” said J.W. Marriott, Jr., executive chairman and chairman of the board. “Arne loved every aspect of this business and relished time spent touring our hotels and meeting associates around the world. He had an uncanny ability to anticipate where the hospitality industry was headed and position Marriott for growth. But the roles he relished the most were as husband, father, brother and friend.”

Sorenson was passionate about national and global issues, as he steered Marriott to make significant progress on diversity, equity and inclusion, environmental sustainability and human trafficking awareness. He had to reduce his schedule at the beginning of February to continue his cancer treatments.

Stephanie Linnartz and Tony Capuano will continue to oversee day-to-day operations and corporate functions until Marriott’s board of directors appoints a new CEO, which is predicted to be within the next two weeks.