Marriott Names Tony Capuano as New CEO, Stephanie Linnartz as New President

BETHESDA, MD. — Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has named Tony Capuano as the new CEO. This news follows the recent death of previous CEO, Arne Sorenson.

Marriott also named Stephanie Linnartz as its new president. Linnartz was previously the Marriott group president in charge of consumer operations, emerging businesses, and technology.

Capuano has been with the Marriott for 25 years, and he will be the company’s fourth CEO. He is taking over the hotel corporation at a time where the travel and hospitality industry is suffering due to travel restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an article by The Wall Street Journal, Capuano stated that he plans to run the Marriott in a similar way as Sorenson did. Before Sorenson was diagnosed with cancer, he would be on the road for more than 200 days a year for work.