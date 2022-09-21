Marriott Opens New Corporate Headquarters and Flagship Hotel in Downtown Bethesda, Maryland

Marriott's headquarters include a 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office tower that houses around 3,500 Marriott employees working from 2,842 workspaces (including offices, workstations and flexible spaces). (Photo courtesy of Marriott International)

BETHESDA, MD. — Marriott International has opened its new global headquarters campus in downtown Bethesda. The hotel giant’s home base is a 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office tower that houses around 3,500 Marriott employees working from 2,842 workspaces (including offices, workstations and flexible spaces). The LEEDv4 Gold-certified tower had a six-year construction timeline, according to Marriott. The design-build team includes architectural firm Gensler and general contractors Hensel Phelps and Rand Construction. The Bernstein Cos. and Boston Properties jointly own Marriott’s campus.

In addition to the office tower, Marriott’s corporate campus includes the new Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ hotel next door that also serves as Marriott’s testing ground for new concepts, design elements, service approaches and amenities via 13 model hotel rooms.

Within the office tower, Marriott operates an 8,400-square-foot lab, as well as a test kitchen and bar for research-and-development purposes. Each office within the tower has views from the floor-to-ceiling windows, and all desks are equipped with sit-stand optionality and ergonomic chairs. The tower includes 180 meeting and collaboration areas, as well as an “associate growth center” on the top floor that offers staffers access to leadership development programs, skill development curriculum, guest speakers, new hire orientation and networking events.

Building amenities include a 7,500-square-foot health and fitness center; a “wellness suite” that includes a lactation space, meditation rooms, massage chairs and treadmill desks; medical resources and health advisors; and a nearly 11,000-square-foot childcare center for up to 91 children (from infant through age five), with approximately 6,600 square feet of outdoor covered space for all-weather play.

Other amenities include a garden on the 20th floor, a grand floating staircase in the lobby, 20-foot-tall digital art installation in the elevator bay and a cafeteria for associates called The Hot Shoppe that offers 350 indoor seats and 100 outdoor seats.