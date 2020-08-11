Marriott Reports RevPAR Declined 84.4 Percent at Member Hotels in Second Quarter

BETHESDA, MD. — Marriott International (Nasdaq: MAR) has reported that its second-quarter revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 84.4 percent worldwide at its hotels due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the hotelier’s occupancy rates are slowly recovering, having reached 34 percent during the week ending Aug. 1 after bottoming out at 11 percent April 11. Currently, 91 percent of the company’s hotels are open, compared to 74 percent in April. Marriott reported a net loss of $210 million in the second quarter, a significant drop from second-quarter 2019 when the company gained $525 million.

The Bethesda-based company is seeing bright spots when it comes to its international recovery, especially in the area it refers to as “Greater China” (the area encompassing China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan).

“Greater China continues to lead the recovery,” says Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott. “As of early May, all our hotels in the region are open, and occupancy levels are now reaching 60 percent, compared to 70 percent the same time last year. While Greater China’s recovery was originally led by demand from leisure travelers, particularly in resorts and drive-to destinations, we are now seeing more widespread business demand, including some group activity.”

Marriott’s stock price closed Monday at $97.13, down from $132.41 a year ago.