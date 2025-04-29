Marriott to Acquire CitizenM Hotel Brand for $355M

BETHESDA, MD. — Marriott International has reached an agreement to acquire the brand and related intellectual property of citizenM, a hospitality brand based in the Netherlands. The deal is valued at $355 million. The citizenM brand comprises 36 open hotels spanning 8,544 rooms, with properties located in cities such as Paris, Rome, London, New York City and Miami. There are three more citizenM-branded hotels in the development pipeline totaling more than 600 rooms that are set to open by mid-2026.

The citizenM select-service lodging brand was founded in 2008. Following closing, the citizenM portfolio will become part of Marriott’s system, with the hotels owned and leased by citizenM subject to new long-term franchise agreements with Marriott.

The seller may also receive earn-out payments up to $110 million that are based on the future growth of the brand over a specified, multi-year timeframe. The closing of the transaction is subject to various customary conditions, including U.S. regulatory approval. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Eastdil Secured acted as financial advisors to citizenM in the transaction.