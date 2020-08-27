Marriott to Debut 200-Room Hotel Drover at Historic Fort Worth Stockyards in 2021

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marriott International Inc. will open a 200-room Hotel Drover, one of its Autograph Collection brands, at the historic Fort Worth Stockyards in early 2021. Rooms will feature oversized tubs and wet bars, and guests can enjoy two acres of outdoor space that house a pool, water features, fire pits and a music stage. The hotel will also offer 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space.